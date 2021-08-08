Storm Team 11: A sizzling summer afternoon

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, August 8, 2021

Summary

It will be a much quieter day. Almost all of us stay dry except for a couple communities in the mountains. Highs will be near 90 degrees the next few days. Rain chances gradually rise throughout the week.

Hot with a Lack of Rain Today

Plenty of sun and heat on this Sunday now that the fog from earlier is gone. A high near 90 degrees in the Tri-Cities with mid 80s in most of southwest Virginia and upper 70s in the mountains.

A few clouds tonight. Some fog possible late but it shouldn’t be as dense. Lows between 60 and 65 degrees.

A Handful of Storms to Start the Workweek

Partly cloudy Monday with a few spotty storms developing in the afternoon particularly in the higher terrain. A couple may drift into the Tri-Cities and other valley locations late in the day or early in the evening. Highs in the mid 80s to low 90s.

Additional sporadic afternoon and evening storms are anticipated Tuesday. Otherwise, still hot and humid.



Rising Rain Opportunities by Wednesday

If you don’t notice the extra moisture Tuesday, you should by Wednesday. From the middle through the end of the week, rain chances are at 50 to 60%. We could have rain at any time of the day (morning, afternoon or night) but it won’t rain all day.