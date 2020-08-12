Storm Team 11: A scattered rain threat returns this afternoon

Scattered afternoon rain threat

Another seasonable summer day is ahead, with areas of fog this morning, followed by a hot and humid afternoon with developing showers and storms initially over the Blue Ridge Mountains. So, today’s rain threat will be more noticeable over the higher terrain areas, while Tri-Cities can expect to see a few scattered storms as well later in the day.

Rising Rain Threat

A more organized rain threat is expected Friday and into the weekend, with widespread showers and storms.

Weekend Outlook

A soggy start to the weekend is expected Saturday, while conditions start to dry out with less rain expected Sunday.

