Storm Team 11: A perfect late March day

STORM TEAM 11
Sunny Thursday
Weather conditions are ideal with a seasonably cool morning, followed by a quick warm-up today into the low 70’s Tri-Cities, upper 60’s in the higher elevations.
Weekend Changes
Weather conditions will be quite warm Friday and into the weekend with highs approaching 80 Friday afternoon, and low 80’s Saturday afternoon.
Storm Threat Sunday
A storm threat returns Sunday morning with scattered showers and storms early in the day, followed by cooler low 70’s. Temperatures will continue to trend cooler next week with highs back in the 60’s.
