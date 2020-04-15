Storm Team 11: A March-Like Chill Continues

STORM TEAM 11

Sunny and Cool

It’s a chilly morning with temperatures in the low to mid 30’s. Conditions clear this morning with a sunny day ahead. Despite the sunshine, temperatures remain well below average in the mid 50’s Tri-Cities, 40’s in the mountains.

Staying Dry

More sunny days are ahead, with sunshine Thursday and Friday, along with a gradual warming trend back into the 60’s.

Wet Weather for Parts of Weekend

Another rainmaker arrives Saturday morning, with scattered showers early in the day, followed by afternoon Sunshine. Scattered showers will be back Sunday with seasonable 60’s.

