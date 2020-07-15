Storm Team 11: A little extra summer sizzle today

STORM TEAM 11

Extra Summer Sizzle

With a subtle rise in humidity, the comfort level drops while temperatures rise into the low 90’s, and heat index values in the mid to upper 90’s. Added moisture in the atmosphere means a few stray showers in the mountains, but overall a very limited rain threat.

Rain Threat Rising

We hold on to the hot and humid conditions through the end of the week despite the rising rain threat. Isolated storms will be around Thursday afternoon, with a scattered rain and storm threat Friday.

Weekend Outlook

A scattered rain threat continues into Saturday, with additional showers and storms possible Sunday along with seasonable upper 80’s.

