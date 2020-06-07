Storm Team 11: A hot and dry end to the weekend

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, May 6, 2020

Passing clouds tonight with areas of fog possible late. A few showers and storms around in our northern counties of southwest Virginia. The low near 63 degrees.

Lots of sunshine for Sunday. Hot and rain-free with a slight drop in humidity, especially later in the day. The high near 88 degrees.

Mostly clear Sunday night with a gradual increase in high level clouds late. Pleasant and less humid. The low around 58 degrees.

A mix of sun and clouds for Monday. Hot and dry. We could reach 90 degrees for the first time this year.

Moisture gradually increases after that. A few storms are possible Tuesday mainly in the mountains. Our best chance of showers and storms area-wide is Wednesday.