Storm Team 11: A good chance of scattered thunderstorms Thursday

Storm Team 11 Weather:

Thursday, August 5, 2020

Good evening! Partly cloudy skies tonight with a few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low near 63.

A mix of sun and clouds for Thursday with a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. There is a 60% chance of rain especially during the afternoon and evening. The high at 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies Thursday night for showers and thunderstorms in spots mainly during the evening. The low around 63 degrees.

We keep a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms for Friday afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 80s.

As we head toward the weekend, it’s trending hotter and drier with an isolated storm possible right now.