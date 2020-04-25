Storm Team 11: A few strong to severe thunderstorms this evening, Cooler and breezy Sunday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, April 25, 2020

We are watching a storm system approach from the west tonight. It will give us a good chance for rain and even widely scattered thunderstorms. A few strong to severe storms can’t be ruled out with large hail and damaging winds the main concern. A tornado can’t be ruled out either. Have multiple ways to receive warnings! The best chance for some storms to flare up would be during the evening hours through about 9 p.m. Keep in mind the worst weather should be mostly localized as opposed to widespread. After that, any severe weather threat shifts to our east and we have a chance of showers overnight. Lows near 50 degrees.



Cloudy, breezy and much cooler Sunday. It will actually be on the chilly side. Showers are in the forecast at times, especially during the second half of the day. The high of 55 degrees may come before sunrise with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s for the rest of Sunday. Winds out of the west between 10 and 20 mph with some higher gusts.



Overcast with showers ending late Sunday night. The low at 42 degrees.



Morning clouds first thing Monday should give way to more sunshine by the afternoon. It will be a dry day. The high at 63 degrees.



It stays mainly dry Tuesday with an isolated shower chance. Highs may actually reach the low 70s. Another storm system moves into the region Wednesday and Thursday.

