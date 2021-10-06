Storm Team 11: A few showers and peeks of sun the rest of the day before rain returns

Summary

Rain opportunities remain elevated at times for the next three days. There will be plenty of breaks though even with several waves of rainfall. The reason for the off and on rain? A slow moving low pressure system is swirling to our west across the Mississippi Valley. That is pulling in moisture-laden air from the Gulf of Mexico.

Off and On Showers Today

More clouds than sun on this Wednesday with a 60% chance of occasional showers and a few thunderstorms at any time of the day. Muggy with a high of 78 degrees in the Tri-Cities, low to mid 70s in southwest Virginia and 60s in the mountains.

Mostly cloudy tonight with another round of showers and maybe a rumble of thunder. Lows mostly between 60 and 64 degrees. A few spots in the mountains will reach the upper 50s.

Rain Chances Stay Pretty High Through Friday

Clouds and limited sunshine Thursday. This looks to be the peak of our rainfall, heavy at times. We have a 80% chance of rain. Highs in the low to mid 70s with 60s in the mountains.

The rain continues Friday. It is likely for most of us from time to time as that same system influences our weather for one last day.

Drying Trend This Weekend, Getting Warmer

A mix of sun and clouds Saturday. A few showers are expected to linger, perhaps especially in the mountains. Overall, it will be drying out. There is a 30% chance of rain. Starting to warm up. A high of 77 degrees in the Tri-Cities.

A ridge of high pressure moves in from Texas Sunday and Monday keeping us dry but also warming us up. More sunshine with a high of 78 to 80 degrees.