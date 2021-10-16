Storm Team 11: A definite chill in the air, Just wait until morning!

Summary

You’ll feel the fall chill the next couple days! The nights will be very chilly and the days will be cool. Temperatures moderate a bit toward week. A weak system moves in late Thursday into Friday and give us a few showers and then cools us a bit again late in the week.



Chilly End to the Weekend

Stubborn clouds are possible from time to time tonight with partly cloudy skies as a whole. A low near 40 degrees in the Tri-Cities, upper 30s in southwest Virginia and mid 30s in the mountains. A chilly breeze should prevent frost from forming even in the coldest spots unless you’re in a wind protected area.

A few clouds early Sunday before turning sunny by mid morning. Despite the sunshine, it will be a chilly day! On the breezy side. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s in the mountains, mid to upper 50s in southwest Virginia and around 62 degrees in the Tri-Cities.



Watch for Frost

Clear and cold Sunday night with light winds. This is the perfect recipe to allow patchy frost to form throughout the region. Lows mostly between 36 and 38 degrees. With lows in the upper 30s and low 40s, a few spots may get frost again Monday night into early Tuesday.



Slow Warming Trend in Temperatures

Monday will be one of the coolest days of the workweek. Highs in the upper 50s and low 60s in the mountains with low to mid 60s elsewhere, around 67 degrees in the Tri-Cities under a sunny sky. We should hit the low 70s Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday! Lows will be in the 40s most nights.



Chance of a Late Week Shower

A few showers are possible Thursday afternoon and Thursday night before we start getting cooler again.









