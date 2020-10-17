Storm Team 11: A cold start to Saturday, comfortable afternoon

Good morning!



Expect plenty of sunshine this weekend. High temperatures today will be near 61 degrees.



Tonight will be mostly clear. Temperatures drop into the low to upper 30s. This will allow areas of patchy frost to develop again.



Tomorrow will be another bright day with slightly warmer afternoon temperatures. Expect a high near 66 degrees for the Tri-Cities.



Tomorrow night expect partly cloudy skies with a low near 44 degrees.



Dry conditions continue into the next work week with no major rain chances on the way. High temperatures gradually warm into the 70s for the afternoon. A few showers are possible in the mountains Wednesday. Better rain chances will be around by the end of the work week into next weekend as the next system passes by.



Have a great day