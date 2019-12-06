Storm Team 11: A Cloudy Friday Finish with a Few Afternoon Showers

STORM TEAM 11

Friday

A disturbance is moving through today giving us a slight chance for some light showers. Despite the morning surge of moisture, a very dry layer of air is keeping us dry for now, but eventually we can expect a few light showers mid to late this afternoon into this evening. With a cloudy sky, temperatures will be near 50.

This Weekend

Weekend weather is looking good with the sunshine back during the day Saturday along with seasonable low 50’s. Temperatures are warmer Sunday with a breezy afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 50’s.

A significant rain threat returns Tuesday with rain likely changing to snow late in the day as winter cold makes a comeback.

