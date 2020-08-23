Storm Team 11: A chance of thunderstorms returns Sunday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Saturday, August 22, 2020

Mostly cloudy skies tonight with a few widely scattered thundershowers around. The low around 65 degrees.

Partly cloudy Sunday with pop up storms in spots developing during the afternoon and evening. The high at 84 degrees.

Mostly cloudy Sunday night with few showers or storms continuing. The low at 66 degrees.

Variable cloudiness Monday with another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. The high near 85 degrees.

We are still on track to see a drying trend Tuesday and Wednesday. Along with that comes, more heat. Forecast highs are in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.