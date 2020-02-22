Storm Team 11: A bright day continues before clouds return tomorrow

Saturday, February 22, 2020


Good afternoon!

Today will be a gorgeous day across the region. Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast with high temperatures near 52 degrees. Winds will be light.


Tonight, clear skies and calm conditions continue. Low temperatures will be near 25 degrees. 


We will begin Sunday with sunshine before clouds begin to increase throughout the day. High temperatures will be near 56 degrees. Winds will be form the southwest around 5-10 mph. 


The next rain maker moves in on Monday. There is an 80% chance of showers with mountain showers possible early. Rain will continue much of the day with highs near 50 degrees.  Overnight temperatures will dip into the mid 40s. 

