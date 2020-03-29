Storm Team 11: A bright and breezy afternoon, after a stormy start

Storm Team 11

Sunday, March 29, 2020



Good afternoon!



After severe thunderstorms moved through this morning, this afternoon will be a very different forecast. Clearing skies will continue. Highs today will be near 77 degrees. It will be breezy with winds around 10-20 mph from the southwest.



Overnight, clear skies are in the forecast with temperatures in the mid 40s.



Mostly sunny skies are in store for the start of your work week. High temperatures on Monday will be near 70 degrees. Overnight temperatures will dip into the low 40s.



Rain chances return on Tuesday. There is a 60% chance of rain. High temperatures will be cooler, in the mid 50s. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.



We dry out for Wednesday but clouds hang around. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.



More sunshine returns on Thursday with a high temperature near 65 degrees and a low near 42 degrees.



Friday into Saturday a slight rain chance moves in. Otherwise, partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s.



Have a great day!