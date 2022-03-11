Mild Friday

Enjoy a mild Friday with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the upper 60s in the Tri-Cities and 50s in the mountains.

Winter Storm This Weekend

Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather Advisory

A winter storm quickly evolves Friday night with a big surge of moisture along with a strong arctic front approaching. Rain begins after midnight, changing to snow around 3-5 a.m. Saturday. Heavy snow is likely from 4-7 a.m.

Accumulations will come quickly Saturday morning before sunrise with heavy snow from 4-7 a.m. Additional lighter accumulations will be possible through midday.

Total Snow Accumulation

Tri-Cities: 2-4 inches

Mountains: 2-6 inches

Southwest Virginia/Kentucky: 4-6 inches

Arctic Chill

Temperatures will quickly drop into the 20s with wind chill values in the single digits to teens through the day Saturday.

Saturday night temperatures will plummet into the low teens in the Tri-Cities, with single digits in the mountains.

Warm-up next week

Warmer weather will return next week with sunshine and low 60s early in the week and upper 60s mid to late next week.

