Storm Team 11: A beautiful weekend is in store, warmer tomorrow

Storm Team 11
Saturday, March 7, 2020


Good morning!


After early morning clouds, Saturday is shaping up to be a beautiful day. Sunshine will return as high temperatures near the upper 40s. Winds will calm significantly today. 


Overnight, clear skies are in the forecast with low temperatures in the mid 20s.


A much warmer day is in store for Sunday. Sunshine will continue as highs near the low 60s!

Monday remains dry and mild as more clouds roll in. Rain chances return Tuesday and continue through the end of the work week. 


Have a great weekend!

