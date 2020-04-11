Storm Team 11: 50-50 weekend with sunshine today followed by heavy rain and thunderstorms Easter Sunday

Storm Team 11 Forecast:
Saturday, April 11, 2020
Good morning!
If you can get past the morning chill, it will be a great Saturday. Plenty of sunshine with some high clouds during the afternoon. Highs near 65 in the Tri-Cities. A few spots still in the upper 50s in the higher elevations.
More clouds start moving in tonight. It won’t be as cold with a low of 43 degrees.
Stay weather aware Easter Sunday! We will likely be watching a severe weather outbreak across the Mississippi Valley during the afternoon before extending into parts of the Tennessee Valley. Locally, we can expect cloudy skies with the gradual onset of rain showers starting in the morning. There should be breaks in the rain at first. Rain will get heavier and more widespread during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures should top out in the mid 60s Easter Sunday.
Winds will also pick up. There is a High Wind Watch for the east Tennessee mountains starting mid morning Sunday. Sustained winds of 30-45 mph are possible. Gusts up to 80 mph are possible in the higher terrain. Starting Sunday evening and continuing through the overnight hours, heavy rain along with thunderstorms are expected. Some could be severe. There is a lot of wind energy with this system. The main potential threats include damaging winds and heavy rain/localized flooding. A tornado or two is possible. An average of 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected while parts of the High Country of North Carolina could get more than that.
Clouds and showers first thing Monday morning should give way to partly sunny skies. A high near 68 degrees.
Chilly air returns by Tuesday morning. A mix of sun and clouds is expected. Another system could pivot through our region Tuesday night and Wednesday morning kicking off rain showers and mountain snow showers in spots.
Stay tuned!