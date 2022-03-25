Chilly Friday

Cooler air moves in today, and along with a cloudy sky and breezy conditions, be prepared for a chilly Friday.

Highs will range from the low to mid 50’s in the Tri-Cities, 40’s in the mountains.

February-like weekend

Another cold front will usher in even colder conditions Saturday. Showers and mountain snow showers will be around early Saturday, followed by a blustery and cold Saturday afternoon.

Highs will range from the upper 40’s in the Tri-Cities, 30’s in the mountains. Wind chill values will stay in the 30’s through the weekend.

Warm-up next week

A welcomed warm-up is coming next week with highs near 70 Tuesday, near 80 Wednesday. Our next storm system is coming Thursday with rain and storms likely.

