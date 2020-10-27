Storm Team 11: Today stays warms before rain threat Wednesday

Staying Mild Today

Weather conditions remain very mild for this time of year with temperatures back in the mid 70’s in the Tri-Cities, mid to upper 60’s for the higher elevations.

Rain Threat Returns Wednesday

Widespread rain will move back into the region Wednesday afternoon, and continue through Wednesday night. This will be the initial wave of rain in advance of the remnants of Hurricane Zeta which will bring heavy rain and windy conditions to the region Thursday.

Flood Threat

Given the latest expected track of the tropical low pressure system over western and northwestern N.C., a flood risk will be higher just to our east, with rain amounts around 2 to 4 inches. Rain amounts in the Tri-Cities will range from 1 to 2 inches. Although some low lying areas may see some temporary flooding, our overall flood threat looks very low.

Fall Color Change Update

Peak color for Tri-Cities will last for the next few days. Past peak color for the higher elevations.