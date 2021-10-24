Storm system moving in on Monday, potential damaging winds expected

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A large storm system will be moving into the area as we head into our Monday.

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed all of News Channel 11’s viewing area in level 2/5 for severe weather.

As it stands, it looks like the brunt of the system will hit from 12 p.m. through about 5 to 6 p.m. Monday evening.

The main threat from this system will most likely be damaging wind in excess of 60 mph as the system swings through the area rather quickly.

The storm system will likely bring very strong upper level winds across the area that could lead to some briefly rotating storms, and because of this potential we are included in a low tornado threat.

The tornado and severe threat may also be limited by the general lack of instability.

This is the fuel required for storms to get truly nasty. If we don’t see some decent instability develop, I think we may see one or two severe thunderstorm warnings throughout the evening without anything worse than that.

If we start to see instability build back into the region through warmer temperatures and higher low-level moisture, however, then we will have a better possibility of seeing tornado warnings being issued across the area.