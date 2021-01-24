Storm Team 11: Steady rain arrives Monday morning with a break in the afternoon as we warm up

Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Sunday, January 24, 2021



Warmer with Rain for the Beginning of the Workweek



Cloudy and not as cold tonight as scattered showers increase. Rainfall should be on the light side in most spots. A low of 39 degrees.



A batch of moderate to heavy rain moves in from the west and southwest starting around 5 to 7 AM Monday leading to a soggy Monday morning. The heaviest rain pushes up to northeast Kentucky by early afternoon giving most of us a dry spell in the afternoon with mainly cloudy skies. A few peeks of sun are possible especially in east Tennessee. There could be some occasional scattered showers, downpours and an isolated thunderstorm in southwest Virginia near Grundy or Clintwood. The high around 55 to 60 degrees in the Tri-Cities, near 50 degrees in the mountains.

Another round of rain, heavy at times, swings through Monday night and early Tuesday as a second piece of energy arrives. A few rumbles of thunder are possible. Temperatures are expected to be in the 50s for most during this time.



Projected rainfall totals still look to be about a half inch to 1 inch of rain on average across the area. Those of you farther east and southeast could get a bit less. Those northwest of the Tri-Cities near the southeast Kentucky/Virginia line may get up to an inch and a half of rain through early Tuesday.



Turning Sunny Tuesday with Warmer Winds

Showers end by sunrise Tuesday with increasing sunshine during the day. Expect a breezy and warmer day with highs in the low to mid 60s. It may be our warmest day in about 6 weeks.



While winds will be breezy in the Tri-Cities out of the west, gusts of 40 to 55 mph are in the forecast late Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning in the higher elevations especially above 3,500 feet in east Tennessee.



Mid-Week System Starts As Rain Before Turning to Snow

We should squeeze in another warm day Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. Another system will lead to developing showers, especially later in the day and at night. After highs in the 50s, colder air is expected to start moving late Wednesday night and Thursday. Enough available moisture is anticipated at this point for all of us to have a chance of rain switching to snow showers by Thursday morning. It’s too early to say how much snow, if any, will accumulate. The best chances of more than 1 inch of snow is in the mountains.



Temperatures start off near 40 degrees before sunrise Thursday before quickly falling into the 30s. It will be another blustery day as the colder air blows in. Snow showers should taper off Thursday afternoon and evening with clear skies returning by Thursday night Friday.