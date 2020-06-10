Staying Hot and Humid with a Scattered Storm Threat This Afternoon

STORM TEAM 11

Scattered Storm Threat

Rain and storms are expected to be scattered mainly this afternoon and evening with a low chance for one or two strong to severe storms. Despite the increased rain threat, conditions will still be hot and humid with upper 80’s in the Tri-Cities, upper 70’s in the mountains. Latest radar view is available here

Cooler and less humid Thursday

After back to back 90 degree days, we are welcoming some cooler changes. High temperatures will be back to seasonal averages, near 80 in the Tri-Cities, 70’s in the mountains.

Nice Weekend Ahead

Looking bright and beautiful with sunshine and low 80’s, while overnight lows will be comfortably cool in the mid 50’s.

Isolated storms will be possible Sunday afternoon primarily in the higher elevations.

Download WJHL Weather App

Email: jeisenzopf@wjhl.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JeremyEisenzopfWJHL

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/JeremyEisenzopf