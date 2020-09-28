Starwatch: Two full moons in October, one on Halloween

Starwatch for the week of September 28 – October 4, 2020



The month of October has two full moons. The first one is on October 1st at exactly 5:05 p.m. EDT. This is called the Harvest Moon since it is closest to the fall equinox. The moon will rise at 7:31 p.m. this evening and will be visible all night. The second full moon of the month occurs on Halloween, October 31, 2020. This is called the Blue Moon since two full moons in a month happens “once in a blue moon”.



This week the moon and Mars pair up again. According to EarthSky, Mars won’t be as bright as it is now for another 15 years! It is currently the fourth brightest object in the sky, behind the sun, moon, and Venus. The moon and the red planet rise in the east sky in the evenings, rise high, and set in the west near dawn.

Thanks to EarthSky and TimeandDate.