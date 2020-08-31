Starwatch: The summer’s last full moon, the Corn Moon, visible this week

Starwatch for the week of August 31, 2020



Last full moon of the summer

The September full moon is typically the Harvest Moon, as it is near the fall equinox. But this year, October has two full moons! The first full moon in October occurs on the first, which is closer to the fall equinox on September 22. Therefore, the September full moon is considered the Corn Moon this year.

The moon turns full at exactly 1:22 a.m. eastern time on Wednesday, September 2nd, but the moon will look full to the human eye for 2-3 days.

You’ll see the Corn Moon rise at 8:35 p.m. Tuesday night and set at 8:10 a.m. Wednesday, so it will be glowing all night long! This is the last full moon of the summer season.

Moon and Mars

The moon will also have some company this week. Mars will rise just after 11 p.m. in the east sky, rise up high with the moon, and set in the west sky with the moon. The moon and red planet will be closest to each other this weekend.

Thanks to EarthSky for helping writing this blog.