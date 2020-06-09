Starwatch: Look for Mars and the moon pairing up in the sky this week!

Starwatch Blog for the week of Monday, June 9, 2020

The mornings of Friday, June 12 an Saturday, June 13 you can catch Mars and the moon paired up in the southeast sky. Mars rises just before 2 a.m.. You’ll have to be an early riser to catch the moon and the red planet. The earliest sunrises of the year occur before the summer solstice. So a good window of seeing Mars is about 2 a.m. until near 6 a.m..



This week, the legendary Big Dipper will be easy to find. Look towards the north and you will be able to easily spot the dipper shape to this constellation with the bowl and handle. The Little Dipper isn’t as easy to find as it is fainter than the Big Dipper. Look to the right of the Big Dipper. The brightest star in the Little Dipper Constellation is the North Star, Polaris! This star marks the end of the handle.