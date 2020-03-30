Starwatch Blog: Venus and Pleiades shine bright

Starwatch Blog for the week of March 30th – April 5th



This week in the sky Venus is shining in the west sky early in the night after the sun sets.

Stellarium

By this weekend Venus will be very close to Pleiades. Recall this constellation is also known as the Seven Sisters, as it consists of seven stars. While Venus and Pleiades look super close, they are actually hundreds of light-years apart!



Here is a look at ISS flyovers this week. Remember, 10 degrees is about the length of your fist. Measure heights beginning at the horizon and up into the sky.

The two best views this week are on Friday and Sunday.

Keep in mind: Great views are when the altitude is 60 degrees or greater (nearly overhead). Good views are 30 – 60 degrees.Less than 30 degrees views are generally poor (buildings and mountains in the way).



