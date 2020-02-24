Starwatch Blog: Three planets to spot in the morning, “The Bull” shining bright at night

(WJHL)- This week in the sky three planets are visible early in the morning and “The Bull” constellation shines bright!



In the morning just before sunrise, the planets Jupiter, Mercury, and Saturn are visible in the southeast sky. Jupiter is the closest planet to the horizon while Saturn is the highest of the three. Each morning, these planets will appear higher in the sky.

Left bottom to top right: Jupiter, Mercury, Saturn. Stellarium.



The constellation Taurus is visible in the west sky during the evenings.

Taurus contains the star Aldebaran. Stellarium.

It is also nick-named “The Bull”. Orion the Hunter is right to Taurus’ west!

Stellarium.

This constellation is most famous for it giant red star and star cluster.

Stellarium.

The red star is known as Aldebaran.

Stellarium.

The cluster of stars is called Pleiades, but nick-named the seven sisters.

Stellarium.

This constellation will move lower into the sky as the night goes on and sets after midnight.

