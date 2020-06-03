Starwatch Blog: Strawberry Moon this week and last few weeks to see Mercury

Starwatch Blog for the week of Monday, June 1st – 7th.
Mercury as been hanging out in our early evening sky since early May, but it won’t be here for much longer. Right now, Mercury appears low in the sky after sunset towards the west northwest. It may be already hard to see with the mountains blocking the view, but the planet is also turning less bright. The best time to try to find this planet is a little after 9 p.m.. Mercury has about a month left in our evening sky. (EarthSky)
June’s full moon is called the Strawberry Moon! This occurs on June 5th. At exactly 3:12 p.m. the moon will be completely full for the month of June. This full moon is nick-named the Strawberry Moon after the strawberries that start ripen in early summer.
You’ll see the strawberry moon share the sky mid week with the bright, reddish star Antares!
