Starwatch Blog: Spot the Summer Triangle this week

Starwatch Blog for the week of June 15 – 21, 2020



We are watching the largest star in our solar system for this week’s Starwatch, the sun! We are approaching the summer solstice. This gives us the longest sunsets of the year. By longest sunset, I mean the time it takes for the sun to completely sink below the horizon in the west sky.

This time of year with nearly 14 hours and 40 minutes of daylight, we have the shortest time to star watch. But no worries, there is still plenty to see.

Speaking of summer, let’s spot the Summer Triangle in the east sky.

Stellarium

You can see this star pattern all year long, but it looks best in the summer. The pattern contains the stars Altair, Deneb, and the brightest star in the east sky Vega.

The distance between Vega and Deneb is about the length of you hand with your arm stretched out. The distance between Vega and Altair is the length of a ruler at arm’s length.

If you are lucky enough to be under a very dark sky, you can even spot the Milky Way in between Vega and Altair!



