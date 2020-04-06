Starwatch Blog: Pink Super Full Moon Tuesday night

(WJHL)- This week in the sky the Pink Super Full Moon occurs.

A Super Moon occurs when the Moon is at its closest approach to Earth. This is called the perigee, where the moon is closer and appears slightly bigger and brighter. At 2:09 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, the moon will be just 221,771 miles away.

The moon also needs to be in its Full Moon phase to be a Super Moon. The Full Moon occurs at 10:35 p.m EDT on Tuesday.

We call this Super Full Moon the Pink Moon as it represents pink flowers called Phlox that bloom in the Spring.

Phlox flowers, courtesy Timeanddate.com

You may notice two bright objects near the Pink Super Full Moon. The moon will be within the constellation Virgo. The two bright stars you are seeing are Arcturus and Spica. Arcturus is about 20-30 degrees to the left of moon. Recall the length of your first straight out is about 10 degrees. Spica is just to the bottom right of the moon.

East sky on Tuesday, April 7th after sunset. The Pink Super Full moon shines in the constellation Virgo.

In the mornings just before sunrise, you can catch Mars, Saturn, and Jupiter in the south sky. The moon will also be located here in the early mornings, all nearly aligned!

Later in the week: Mars, Saturn, Jupiter, and the Moon are nearly aligned in the south sky.

