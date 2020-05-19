Starwatch Blog: Mercury and Venus pair very closely this week

Starwatch Blog for the week of May 18th, 2020



Mercury and Venus will be pairing closely this week in the evening sky. Just after sunset on May 21st, look in the west sky for the two planets. They will only be about one degree apart! One degree is about the length of your finger at arms length .



Another easy thing you can spot this week in the fifth brightest star Vega in the evening, northeast sky. Vega will rise higher and higher into the sky as the night progresses.



You can use Vega to spot a pattern of four stars called Keystone. This is within the constellation Hercules in the northeast night sky!



A New Moon on May 22 will keep the sky slightly darker, making for better conditions when stargazing this week.

