Starwatch Blog: Lyrids meteor shower peaks this week!

Starwatch Blog for the week of Monday, April 20, 2020

This week in the sky, the Lyrids meteor shower peaks!

“Meteor showers are like comets and cats. Sometimes they behave and provide a great show. Sometimes they hide and you’re stuck waiting. Even though that is a funny analogy, it is kind of true.” Adam Thanz, the Bays Mountain Planetarium director, explains the difficulties in trying to witness a meteor shower. But, if you do catch the flying balls of fire, they sure are spectacular.

NASA

Dr. Gary Henson, an astronomy professor at ETSU has some good and bad news about this meteor shower, “Although this shower has shown rare outbursts with peak rates over a meteor per minute, that is not expected for 2020. Fortunately, the new moon phase coincides with the peak this month so observers under clear, dark skies can expect to see 10 to 15 (or so) meteors per hour at its peak in the early dawn hours of April 22nd and maybe April 23rd.”

Meteor showers are usually associated with the debris trail of comets. The Lyrids comes from the Comet Thatcher. They get their name from the constellation they appear to radiate from. The radiant point for the Lyrids is the constellation Lyra.

Composite image of Lyrid and not-Lyrid meteors over New Mexico from April, 2012. Image via NASA/ MSFC/ Danielle Moser.

Although you can look in any direction to see the meteors. Adam Thanz suggests that just looking at Lyra is not the best strategy, “A meteor can start to be seen high overhead and travel behind you. Or, it can be seen traveling horizontally, parallel to the ground. Tracing meteors backwards will show that they all meet in the direction of Lyra. The best strategy is to look up and occasionally all around. With social distancing this year, it isn’t wise to gather. But if your family is together all the time, then have different members of your family face in different directions. This way, there’s a good chance one of you will spot one.”

If you do want to find where they radiate from, Lyra is in the east, morning sky. Dr. Gary Henson explains how easy it is to find Lyra, “It is easiest, however, to simply look in the direction of one of the brightest stars in the sky that anchors this constellation, Vega, which lies due east as seen in the morning sky from the Tri-Cities area. Vega is also the brightest star among the well-known “summer triangle” group of Vega, Deneb and Altair. The radiant point for the Lyrid meteor shower lies just to the upper right of Vega in the image of the dawn eastern horizon view below.”

A view of the eastern horizon at 5 am (EST) on the morning of Wednesday, April 22nd. Courtesy Stellarium.



Here are some all-around tips suggested by these experts:

The best hours to view these meteors are just before dawn

Plan on spending an hour or more outside

The best locations will be in a dark area, as far away from city lights as possible

Dr. Gary Henson also adds an extra bonus you can check out in the sky! Jupiter, Saturn, and Mars will be in the southeast sky a few hours before sunrise.

Featured image courtesy of NASA