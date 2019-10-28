Starwatch Blog: ISS flies over Tuesday morning, Jupiter and Saturn visible

Starwatch Blog for Monday, October 28 – Sunday, November 3, 2019



(WJHL)- This week in the sky Jupiter, Saturn, and the Moon will be shining together. You’ll have to catch them in the southwest sky early in the night, as they all set by midnight this week. Jupiter will be the bright object in sky more towards the west while Saturn is more towards the south sky.



The International Space Station will be flying over early Tuesday morning. Look in the north sky about 18 degrees above the horizon (your fist is about the length of 10 degrees) at 6:13am. The ISS will only be visible for a minute and will be moving towards the north northeast.



Our stargazing sessions will begin to be earlier in the evenings and the mornings beginning this weekend. Our extra hour of sleep comes on Saturday night into Sunday morning! When the clock strikes 2am Sunday, it will fall back to 1am.



The Mercury Transit is quickly approaching! This occurs on November 11th beginning at 7:35am. Mercury will be passing directly in front of the sun. We will have a full view, weather permitting, of the entire transit! You’ll need proper solar filters, just like you did for the solar eclipse in 2017, and a telescope for the best view. Events will be going on around the region to this one of a kind viewing including:

Bays Mountain: Public viewing will be 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Park’s Observatories

ETSU: The ETSU Department of Physics & Astronomy will have numerous telescopes that will be set up on an athletic field on the west side of the main ETSU campus, just north of the Center for Physical Activity. Telescopes will be available for the public at the location above from 9:30 am until 12:30 pm.

