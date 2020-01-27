Starwatch Blog: Handful of planets visible this week

Starwatch Blog for the week of January 27th – February 2nd.



Venus (NASA)

This week in the sky a handful of planets will be visible. The moon will also reach its First Quarter Moon phase.



The third brightest celestial object is still shining bright in the early evening sky. You can find Venus in the southwest sky for a couple hours after sunset. If you don’t have much obstructing your view near the horizon, you can even see Mercury just after sunset!



Jupiter is also visible in the morning. Look for the brightest object in the southeast sky near sunrise to find the largest planet.



If you have a telescope, you can spot at least one more planet this week, Neptune! This planet is not visible with the human eye, but with a telescope you can spot Neptune just to the southeast of Venus mid-week!

The moon will be half lit on Saturday, February 1, 2020 as it achieves its First Quarter Moon phase.



Stay updated with what is going on in the sky on WJHL.com!