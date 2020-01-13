Starwatch Blog: Great view of the ISS and Venus this week

Starwatch Blog for the week of January 13-19, 2020



This week in the sky the ISS makes a great fly over, the brightest object in the sky will be visible in the early evenings, and the moon will be in its last quarter phase.



The ISS finally makes a great evening pass over. On Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 7:21 p.m., for about two minutes you can watch the ISS fly by. It will be moving from the southwest towards the west southwest. As the max height the ISS reaches is 74 degrees, this make for a spectacular view as it will be nice and high in the sky.



Venus will be the brightest object in the early evening sky. Just after the sun sets in the southwest sky, you can catch Venus shining bright. You have to catch Venus looking its best just after sunset, as the planet sets behind the horizon a little after 8 p.m.



The moon will be in its last quarter phase on Sunday, January 19, 2020. The western half of the moon will be illuminated. If you are looking for the moon this week, you’ll have to wait until late in the evening as it rises near midnight.