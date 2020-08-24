Starwatch Blog: Finding the bright stars Antares and Sirius

Starwatch Blog for the week of August 24-30, 2020

This week, the moon will be at its first quarter phase on Tuesday, August 25. Paired up with the moon is the star Antares in the south sky. Antares is the brightest star in the constellation Scorpius the Scorpion. The red star represents the Scorpion’s beating heart. Antares is actually a huge star, about 700 times our sun’s diameter! This makes it a 1st magnitude star in our sky, or one of the brightest stars in our sky.



As we approach the fall season, you can look for a hint in the changes in the predawn sky. Look for Orion the Hunter and Sirius the Dog Star in the east sky. Orion the Hunter is most recognizable for the short straight line of three stars that make up Orion’s belt. The bright star Sirius is also called the Dog Star because it is part of the constellation Canis Major the Greater Dog. You can find Orion and the Dog Star just before sunrise.