Starwatch Blog: December 21 brings the peak of the Ursid meteor shower and the winter solstice

Starwatch Blog for the week of December 16, 2019



This week in the sky the Ursid meteor shower peaks and astronomical winter begins.



As meteor showers get their name from the constellation they radiate from, the Ursids radiate from Ursa Minor which contains the Little Dipper.

This meteor shower begins December 17 and last through December 26. Although it is not the most impressive shower, the moon will be waning. This means there won’t be much light from the moon to wash out any meteors.



The peak will bring only around 5-10 meteors per hour. The best viewing time will be after midnight on the night of December 21. This date is also special in another way.



The winter solstice of 2019 occurs on December 21. We have seasons because Earth’s axis is tilted at 23.5 degrees. On December 21, the North Pole will be aimed furthest away from the sun.

The winter solstice occurs at an exact, brief moment in time at 11:19 p.m. eastern time on December 21. During this time of the year, the shortest days are occurring in terms of solar noon. Solar noon is when the sun is at its highest point in the day. The shortest distance from solar noon to solar noon the next day occur around the time of the winter solstice.



The winter solstice marks the official start of astronomical winter. If you aren’t a fan of early sunsets, the good news is the sun will begin to set later in the evenings.