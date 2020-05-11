Starwatch Blog: 3 planets visible along with the moon in the early morning sky

Starwatch Blog for the week of May 11, 2020

This week in the early morning sky you can catch three planets. The International Space Station also makes a great flyover this week.

The planets Jupiter, Saturn, and Mars will be visible this week right next to the waning moon. Beginning after midnight, these planets will rise from the the southeast sky. You will be able to see this planets well until sunrise.

Courtesy Stellarium

Jupiter will be the brightest planet, but all of these planets are slowly brightening in our sky. This is due to Earth being on the inside of its smaller and faster orbit around the sun. This makes the distance between us and the planets closer, making them appear brighter.

If you have a telescope, you may be able to see Saturn’s rings!

The ISS makes numerous flyovers this week, but the pick of the week will be Saturday! At 9:37 p.m., look towards the southwest. The ISS well appear and reach a great height of 88 degrees and glide towards the northeast for 6 mintues!

Courtesy NASA

Thanks to Earthandsky for helping write this blog.