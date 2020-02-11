Starwatch Blog: 3 bright morning planets visible

Starwatch Blog for the week of February 10, 2020



This week in the sky, early risers are in for a treat!



Just before sunrise, around 6:30 a.m., you can catch three planets along with the moon in the southeast sky!



Beginning from the horizon, the brightest object you’ll see is Saturn. Then as you look towards the moon, you’ll see Jupiter then Mars aligned. Each and every night , and later in the morning, these planets will all be rising into the sky. This makes for better viewing conditions later into the week.



Below the moon, another bright object will appear, this is the star Antares.



The moon will be in its Last Quarter phase on Saturday, February 15, 2020. If you are looking for the moon early in the night, you might be out of luck. The moon will be rising late in the evenings and eventually after midnight.



Stay updated with what you can see in the sky on WJHL.com!





