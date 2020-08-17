Starwatch Blog: A good week to try to spot the Milky Way

Starwatch Blog for the week of August 17 – 23, 2020



This week on Tuesday the 18th, the moon will be in its new moon phase. A darker sky allows for more to be seen at night.



One thing you can try to look for, if you are in a dark enough sky, is the Milky Way. Look into the southwest sky. The Milky Way is located just to the east of the planets Saturn and Jupiter that still paired up.



Another thing you can pick out while looking in this direction is the constellation Sagittarius. This constellation is easy to spot thanks to a brighter formation of stars known as the Teapot. Once you can find the Teapot, your looking into the center of the Milk Way!



Another bright and obvious object in the sky is Venus. Venus is still shining nice and bright in the east early morning sky. The planet rises after 3 am and looks best just before sunrise.