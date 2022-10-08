The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a cold night tonight that does put some parts of the region in a Freeze Warning and a Frost Advisory until Sunday morning.

Download the WJHL Weather App from the App Store or Google Play.



Tomorrow will be another partly sunny, cool fall day across the region with a high near 65 degrees. Sunday night will again be cold with a low near 36 degrees. Patchy frost is possible.

Monday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high near 67 degrees. Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 40 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and warmer. The high will be 71 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday with a chance of scattered showers throughout the period.

The low Tuesday night will be 46 degrees with a high on Wednesday at 73 degrees. The chance of rain on Wednesday is 20%.

Rain chances will increase on Thursday of next week with a high of 67 degrees. The chance of rain for next Thursday is 60%.

Clearing skies are forecast for Thursday night with rain early. The low will be 42 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and much cooler with a high of 60 degrees.