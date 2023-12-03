The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a few passing clouds Sunday night with a low of 38 degrees.

There will be a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with showers moving back into the region later on in the afternoon and lingering through the evening. The high will be 52 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night as showers taper off late with a low of 34 degrees.

We get a short break from the rain on Tuesday with partly cloudy to cloudy skies on tap with a high of 50 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Tuesday night will be cloudy with a low of 32 degrees.

As for Wednesday, showers move in very early Wednesday morning but with the cooler moving in as well, rain could change into a wintry mix or snow in the mountains. The best chance of any accumulation at this time is in the Northwest facing slopes of the higher elevations. As for totals, models suggest only about 1-2 inches of snow at most in the mountains. The high will be 42 degrees with a 40% chance of scattered rain and snow showers.

Snow showers will taper off late Wednesday night with a chilly low of 27 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are on tap for Thursday with a high of 46 degrees.

Clouds will clear out Thursday night with a low of 30 degrees.

Temperatures will warm back up to seasonable on Friday with passing clouds. The high will be 53 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 40 degrees.

Saturday will start off with partly cloudy skies. Scattered showers are expected to move in Saturday afternoon. The high will be 55 degrees with a 50% chance of rain.

And for next Sunday, scattered showers linger through the morning with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Much colder air moves into the region as well with a high of 43 degrees.

Have a great rest of the weekend and a great start to the workweek.