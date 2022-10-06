(WJHL) – You will not only be able to see one planet but two this weekend!

Very early Saturday morning, you’ll be actually able to see the planet Mercury. If you’re up early enough at dawn looking at the eastern sky, you should be able to spot what looks like a tan-colored star. You will definitely have to keep your eyes peeled.

Stargazers will also be able to see the planet Jupiter on Sunday night about an hour after sunset. If you’re looking at the almost-full moon, just go up and to the right and you will be able to see Jupiter. If you’re looking at the east-southeast sky, you will definitely need to keep your eyes peeled in order to see it because from the ground, Jupiter will only look like a very bright-colored star next to the moon.

