Anyone who missed the Super Blue Moon Wednesday night will have to wait until 2037 for the next one. But don’t worry, a “once in a blue moon” event will still be visible Thursday night.

Meteorologist Laurel Blanchard’s photo of the Super Blue Moon on August 31 at about 2AM

The moon will still be in its full phase Thursday so you will still be able to see the rare sight of a blue moon.

The name actually has nothing to do with the color of the moon. The term “blue moon” refers to the phenomenon of a second full moon in a month. The first full moon of the month was August 1, and the second one is visible August 30-31. A typical moon cycle takes about 29.5 days, and sometimes months can see two full moons. This usually happens every 1-3 years.

Something else to look forward to this week is the conjunction of Earth’s moon and Jupiter. The moon will be passing very close to Jupiter on Monday night at about 9:30 p.m. The moon and Jupiter will be about 3 degrees apart. Stargazers will be able to see both celestial bodies with the naked eye in the Southern Sky. Jupiter will look like a bright tan-colored star.