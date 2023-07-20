This week on Star Watch. We’re going to be talking about some planets that you can see in the night sky tonight well as the moon becoming more full this week.

Tonight, if the skies do start to clear you will be able to see 3 planets in the sky. About an hour after sunset, Venus and Mercury will be visible just over the horizon in the Western sky. Venus will be very easy to see with the naked eye and will look like a bright white star. Mercury will also be very easy to see looking like a bright tan star just to the right of Venus. Mars will also be in the western sky just below the moon. Mars will look like a small, red star in the sky.

This week you will also be able to see the moon become a little more full each night. The moon is in the Waxing Crescent Phase and will become more full as we approach the next full moon on August 1, 2023.