You have heard of the phrase “once in a Blue Moon” but this event will be “once in a Super Blue Moon”.

The full moon at the end of the month will be a Super Blue Moon which is an extremely rare event that you will not want to miss.

What makes this moon so special is that that this will be a Super Moon and a Blue Moon at the same time.

But lets break down why this will truly be a “once in a Blue Moon” event.

Lets start off by asking the question of “what is a Super Moon”? A Super Moon happens when the moon is closest to the Earth during its orbit. When it is at it’s closest point, astronomers use the measurement of a Perigee. A Perigee means that the moon will be about 225,310 miles away from the Earth. So compared to a normal full moon, this will actually look bigger to stargazers on the surface of the Earth.

And on top of being a Super Moon, this moon will also be a Blue Moon. Unfortunately, this has nothing to do with the actual color of the moon. The term “blue moon” actually refers to the phenomenon of a second full moon in a month. We had the first full moon of the month on August 1 and we will see the second one on August 30. A typical moon cycle takes about 29.5 days and sometimes we end up with a full moon twice in one month. This usually happens every 1-3 years.

But, a Super Blue Moon rarer event. This happens about every 10-20 years.

On Wednesday, August 30th at 09:30PM we will see the Super Blue Sturgeon Moon in the night sky.

This is something that you’re not going to want to miss. The next Super Blue Moon will not happen until 2037.