The winter season officially kicks off tonight.

The first day full day of winter is technically tomorrow but the Winter Solstice kicks off the winter season at 10:27 PM tonight.

During the Winter Solstice, the Earth will be positioned with the axis facing away from the sun, so the sun’s light is mainly focused on the Southern Hemisphere. While it is going to be winter here in the Northern Hemisphere, it will be summer in the Southern Hemisphere.

The Winter Solstice is the shortest day of the year and that’s going to be the longest night as well. This is about 5 and a half hours less of sunlight than what we would have during the summer solstice.