(WJHL) – The Sturgeon Moon is the first of two supermoons for the month of August. The Sturgeon Moon will be high in the night sky on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

On Tuesday night, the moon will be full, and you may notice that it will look bigger than the typical full moon. That’s because the Sturgeon Moon will also be a supermoon. A supermoon is a “Perigee” away from the Earth, or about 225,310 miles away from the Earth.

The Sturgeon Moon got its name because of the giant fish that were abundant in the Great Lakes called sturgeon. These fish date back about 136 million years ago and are known as “living fossils” because of their prehistoric look.

The Sturgeon Moon will be the second supermoon of 2023. There will be another full moon later this month on the night of Aug. 30 being the Blue Sturgeon supermoon.