(WJHL) – Have you ever looked up at the night sky and noticed that some stars look more yellow or blue-colored?

It all depends on the temperature of the star.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Stars range in five different colors: red, orange, yellow, white and blue. Stars appear as red when they are at their coolest and dark blue when they are at their warmest.

Stars that are red are about 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

Orange stars are about 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

Stars that are yellow colored are about 7,000-12,000 degrees Fahrenheit. The temperature of our Sun also falls within this range, giving it the yellow-white color we see.

Stars that are white are about 13,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

Stars take on a blue color when they are at their hottest temperature.

Stars that are light blue are about 20,000 degrees Fahrenheit, and stars that are dark blue or violet are about 60,000 degrees Fahrenheit.